Nippon Steel: Not considering BlueScope tie-ups in other sectors

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel Corp is not at present considering further tie-ups with Australia’s BlueScope Steel Ltd in other sectors than already announced, a senior official at the Japanese steelmaker said on Monday.

BlueScope said earlier on Monday it will sell half of its Southeast Asian and North American building products business to Nippon Steel for $540 million in cash, as Australia’s biggest steelmaker struggles to return to profitability. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson)