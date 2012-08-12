FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's BlueScope partners with Nippon Steel
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 12, 2012 / 10:56 PM / in 5 years

Australia's BlueScope partners with Nippon Steel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - BlueScope Steel, Australia’s biggest steel maker, said it and Nippon Steel Corp have agreed to form a new joint venture with an enterprise value of $1.36 billion to make coated steel products.

BlueScope also said it expects to post a full-year net loss after tax of about A$1 billion when it reports later this month, including restructuring charges.

BlueScope, which last year pulled out of the export market and cut half of its steel-making capacity, posted a net loss including restructuring charges of A$530 million ($560 million) in the six months to Dec. 31.

Its share price has collapsed over the past 12 months from near A$2 per share to below A$0.30.

Australian steelmakers have been hard hit by a high Australian dollar, which has traded above parity with the U.S. dollar for much of the past year, making imported steel cheaper for major construction projects.

Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.