Australia's BlueScope Steel says H1 NPAT doubles on U.S. steel mill buyout
February 21, 2016 / 11:44 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's BlueScope Steel says H1 NPAT doubles on U.S. steel mill buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - BlueScope Steel Ltd, Australia’s biggest steelmaker, said first-half net profit more than doubled as a result of it taking full ownership of a steel mill in the United States and due to a declining Australian dollar.

Net profit came in at A$200.1 million for the six months to Dec. 31, up from A$92.7 million in the previous corresponding period, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The result included a A$702.9 million upward revaluation of the North Star steel mill after BlueScope bought joint venture partner Cargill Inc’s half share in October, offsetting a A$567.5 million impairment charge due to lower iron ore prices.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin

