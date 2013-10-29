FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Battery maker Blue Solutions prices IPO at top of range
October 29, 2013 / 5:12 PM / 4 years ago

Battery maker Blue Solutions prices IPO at top of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - France’s Bollore group set the price in the stock market listing of its electric car battery unit, Blue Solutions, at 14.50 euros per share, valuing the business at 418 million euros ($576 million).

In a statement on Tuesday ahead of Blue Solutions’ market debut on Wednesday, Bollore said it had settled for the upper end of its indicative price range of 12-14.50 euros.

Its chief executive, French tycoon Vincent Bollore, had signalled last week that the share sale was fully booked.

Bollore is selling up to 11 percent of Blue Solutions - whose batteries power vehicles used by the Autolib car-sharing scheme in Paris and private cars and buses - to raise the company’s profile and improve funding possibilities. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Anthony Barker)

