Blumont cancels $38 mln proposed acquisition of Hudson Minerals
January 8, 2014 / 10:19 AM / 4 years ago

Blumont cancels $38 mln proposed acquisition of Hudson Minerals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Blumont Group Ltd , which suffered a sudden implosion in its share price in October, has canceled its proposed acquisition of Hudson Minerals Holdings Pte Ltd, which has interests in an Indonesian iron ore exploration company.

In a statement to the Singapore bourse on Wednesday, Blumont said it had terminated its agreement dated Dec. 21, 2012, in relation to the proposed acquisition with immediate effect. The deal could have been worth up to S$48 million ($37.7 million).

Blumont, which was previously involved in the packaging, property and investment sectors, started investing in a number of companies in sectors such as iron ore, coal, gold, uranium and copper in 2012.

Shares of penny stocks, Blumont, LionGold Corp Ltd and Asiasons Capital Ltd crashed in October after huge run-ups in their share prices earlier last year, prompting the Monetary Authority of Singapore to start an extensive review of the share price volatility in the three inter-linked companies.

($1 = 1.2717 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Matt Driskill

