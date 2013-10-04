FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares of Singapore's Blumont plunge over 50 pct after plan to take over coal miner
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 4, 2013 / 1:45 AM / 4 years ago

Shares of Singapore's Blumont plunge over 50 pct after plan to take over coal miner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Singapore’s Blumont Group plunged by more than 50 percent after the company said it had reached an agreement on the terms of a proposed takeover bid of a foreign-listed coal mining company for up to S$146 million ($117 million).

Blumont shares fell as low as S$0.885, the lowest since late July. Nearly 8 million shares were traded within 40 minutes of trading.

Blumont, which did not name its target, said it will issue up to 72.2 million new shares, representing around 4.2 percent of its enlarged share capital, at S$2.02 each. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.