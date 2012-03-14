FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Blyth sees strong FY12 adj profit, shares rise
March 14, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Blyth sees strong FY12 adj profit, shares rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 EPS $3.08 vs $2.64 last yr

* Q4 sales up 23 pct to $365 mln

* Sees FY12 adj EPS $5-$5.25

* Shares up as much as 14 pct

March 14 (Reuters) - Blyth Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by continued growth in its health and wellness segment, and the candle maker forecast a strong full-year adjusted earnings.

Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company rose as much as 14 percent to a more-than-three-year high.

The company, which sells candles under Colonial Candle, PartyLite and Ambria brands among others, now sees full-year adjusted earnings of $5 a share to $5.25 a share.

For the fourth-quarter, Blyth posted a profit of $25.6 million, or $3.08 per share, compared with $21.9 million, or $2.64 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $365 million.

Sales at ViSalus -- which sells weight management products, nutritional supplements and energy drinks in the United States through independent distributors -- rose nearly seven times during the quarter.

Shares were trading up 13 percent at $77.74, after touching a high of $78.35 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

