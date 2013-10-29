FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Direct seller CVSL offers to buy Blyth for $268 mln - Report
October 29, 2013

Direct seller CVSL offers to buy Blyth for $268 mln - Report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Direct-selling company CVSL Inc has offered to buy Blyth Inc for about $268 million, Bloomberg reported citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

CVSL offered to pay $16.75 a share for Blyth, which sells candles, fragrances and ViSalus weight-loss products, Bloomberg reported. ()

The offer, which was extended last week in a letter to Blyth, could be made public by CVSL as soon as Tuesday, the report said.

Blyth, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, reported revenue of $211.7 million for the second quarter, down 32 percent from a year earlier, due to slumping sales of ViSalus, and the company cut its full-year earnings outlook in August.

Reuters could not reach both CVSL and Blyth for comment outside U.S. business hours.

