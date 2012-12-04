FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-Clayton looks for debt to back B&M stake
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

RLPC-Clayton looks for debt to back B&M stake

Claire Ruckin

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is in talks about raising debt to help pay for its acquisition of a controlling stake in British discount retailer B&M, bankers said on Tuesday.

The deal, which values B&M at 965 million pounds ($1.55 billion), will be backed by roughly equal amounts of debt and equity, bankers said.

While CD&R has debt financing in place from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, it wants to expand the group of banks that will provide around 450 million pounds debt to back the transaction.

B&M, owned by brothers Simon, Bobby and Robin Arora, has over 300 stores throughout Britain and employs over 10,000 staff. The Liverpool-headquartered group sells a range of products including toys, furniture and foodstuffs, according to its website which describes itself as a variety retailer.

Banks which are close to the deal include Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, ING and Royal Bank of Canada, banking sources said, adding lenders were due to be appointed later this week and the debt will be syndicated to institutional loan investors in January.

The debt package will be provided through senior leveraged loans and will total around 4.25-4.5 times B&M’s approximate 100-110 million pounds EBITDA (core earnings).

CD&R won the auction process after final round bids were submitted last week. Other private equity firms that had been interested included Advent, Blackstone, BC Partners and KKR, as private equity firms spotted value in a discount retail sector benefiting from a tough economic environment.

B&M was advised by Rothschild and CD&R was advised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Former Tesco chief executive Terry Leahy, who is a senior operating adviser at CD&R, will serve as chairman of B&M.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.