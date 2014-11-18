UK retailer B&M first-half core earnings jump 34 pct

LONDON, Nov 18(Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail , the fast growing British discount store chain that listed in June, posted a 34 percent rise in first-half core earnings and said it was on track for at least 50 net new store openings this financial year.

The firm, which is chaired by former Tesco CEO Terry Leahy, said on Tuesday it made adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 73 million pounds ($114.3 million) in the six months to Sept. 27.

Revenue increased 29.7 percent to 739.8 million pounds, with sales at UK stores open over a year up 4.8 percent and gross margin up 80 basis points. It is paying a maiden interim dividend of 0.9 pence.

With recession-era shopping habits entrenched, discount retailers, both in general merchandise and food, are taking sales from Britain’s traditional “big four” supermarkets, including Tesco, which became the undisputed leader of the retail sector under Leahy.

Liverpool, north west England, based B&M, which trades under the B&M Bargain and B&M Homestore brands, opened 20 net new stores in its first half.

“We remain confident that we can increase our store base from 400 stores to our stated goal of 850 stores in the UK,” said Chief Executive Simon Arora.

Shares in B&M, which listed at 270 pence, closed Monday at 269.5 pence, valuing the business at 2.7 billion pounds.

U.S. buyout group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and the Arora family, which raised over 1 billion pounds from floating the business, still hold stakes of 29 percent and 26 percent respectively. (1 US dollar = 0.6389 British pound) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)