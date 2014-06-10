FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK retailer B&M narrows price range for $4.7 bln London IPO
June 10, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

UK retailer B&M narrows price range for $4.7 bln London IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - UK discount chain B&M has narrowed the price range for its London initial public offering (IPO) to 260-280 pence a share, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The new guidance gives the company, which is owned by U.S. private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice, an equity value of up to 2.8 billion pounds ($4.7 billion).

Last month sources told Reuters that B&M had set its price range at 230-290 pence a share.

$1 = 0.5956 British Pounds Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Kirstin Ridley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
