FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK retailer B&M looks to price IPO at 270 pence a share - sources
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 11, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

UK retailer B&M looks to price IPO at 270 pence a share - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - UK discount retailer B&M is seeking to price its London listing at 270 pence a share, after telling investors that orders below that price were likely to miss out, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

A price of 270 pence would value the company at 2.7 billion pounds ($4.5 billion). Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that B&M, which is owned by U.S. private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice, had narrowed its price range to 260-280 pence a share, from an original range of 230-290 pence.

Books closed at midday on Wednesday and the price will be finalised in the evening.

$1 = 0.5956 British Pounds Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.