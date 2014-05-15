UK retailer B&M set to announce $3.4 bln IPO next week - sources

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - UK discount retailer B&M is poised to announce its plans for a London listing next week in a deal which could be worth at least 2 billion pounds ($3.4 billion), several people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The company, which sells everything from greenhouses to trampolines, has been owned by US private equity fund Clayton Dubilier & Rice since 2012. The listing is being run by Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

B&M declined to comment. ($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds)