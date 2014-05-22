FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK discount retailer B&M to float on London Stock Exchange
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

UK discount retailer B&M to float on London Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - UK discount retailer B&M is to float on the London Stock Exchange, the firm said on Thursday, raising gross proceeds of 75 million pounds ($126.6 million)as it seeks to expand across Europe in a listing.

The company, which sells everything from greenhouses to trampolines, has been owned by US private equity fund Clayton Dubilier & Rice since 2012 and had adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) of 130 million pounds in the year to end of March 2014.

The listing is being run by Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are actings as joint bookrunners.

Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.