CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Elliott calls for election of four nominees to BMC board
June 14, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Elliott calls for election of four nominees to BMC board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped word in first paragraph)

June 14 (Reuters) - Elliott Management, a $20 billion activist hedge fund run by Paul Singer, wrote to BMC Software Inc’s shareholders asking for the election of its four nominees to the company’s board of directors.

Elliott Management, which owns a 6.5 percent stake in BMC, has repeatedly called for the company to sell itself and appoint new directors.

“We have conducted an exhaustive analysis of BMC and have concluded that there exists significant unrealized value at the company,” Jesse Cohn, a portfolio manager at Elliott, said in the letter.

Cohn criticized the company’s current board, saying that it “lacks background and insight into the key issues,” and alleged that BMC had adopted a “bunker mentality” by putting in place a 10 percent poison pill without stockholder approval.

BMC shares were trading almost flat at $43.21 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)

