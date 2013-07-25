FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC: BMC Software sets launch of $4.5B LBO loan
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

RLPC: BMC Software sets launch of $4.5B LBO loan

Caleb Frazier

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - BMC Software set bank meetings in New York and London next week to launch a roughly $4.5 billion bank loan to back its acquisition by Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The bank loan consists of a $350 million five-year revolving credit facility, a $3.2 billion term loan and a 750 million euro term loan. Both term loans will mature in seven years and are covenant-lite.

Pricing on the U.S. dollar-denominated loan is guided at LIB+400 with a 1 percent Libor floor and a discount of 99 cents. Pricing on the euro-denominated tranche is guided at 450bp over Euribor with a 1 percent floor and a discount of 99.

Both tranches will benefit from 101 soft call protection for six months. Lender commitments will be due August 8.

A bank meeting will take place in New York on July 30. A bank meeting will be held in London on July 29.

BMC announced on May 6 that it would be acquired for $46.25 per share in cash, or approximately $6.9 billion. GIC Special Investments Pte LTD and Insight Venture Partners are also part of the investor group.

Barclays, Credit Suisse and RBC provided commitments for the full amount of the financing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.