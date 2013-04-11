FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EXCLUSIVE-Two buyout groups ready BMC Software final bids-sources
#Industrials
April 11, 2013

EXCLUSIVE-Two buyout groups ready BMC Software final bids-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Business technology maker BMC Software Inc is expected to receive final takeover bids on April 22, with buyers narrowing down to two private equity groups, four people close to the matter said on Thursday.

Buyout firm Thoma Bravo has joined a bidding group led by KKR & Co LP and TPG Capital LP, while Bain Capital LLC and Golden Gate Capital remain teamed up for the auction, the people added. The private equity firms are finalizing financing for their respective bids, the sources said.

Shares of Houston, Texas-based software company were trading at $44.64 per share on Thursday.

KKR, TPG, Golden Gate declined to comment. BMC, Bain, Golden Gate, Thoma Bravo did not respond to requests for comments.

Reporting By Nadia Damouni; additional reporting by Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
