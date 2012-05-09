UPDATE 1-BMC Software revenue beats as cloud bookings rise

* Q4 adjusted EPS $0.74 vs est $0.80

* Q4 rev $564.7 mln vs est $561.4 mln

* Sees FY‘13 adj EPS $3.49-$3.59 vs est $3.50

* CEO sees Saas business to grow in double digits

May 9 (Reuters) - Business management software maker BMC Software Inc’s revenue beat estimates on strong bookings in its software-as-a-service and cloud businesses.

The company forecast full-year earnings of $3.49 to $3.59 per share. Analysts on average were expecting $3.50 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We see strong double-digit growth (from the software-as-a-service, or SaaS business) for the whole year, and that’s not teens I‘m talking about,” Chief Executive Bob Beauchamp told Reuters on the phone.

Total bookings in SaaS grew 250 percent with over 200 customers added in the year, the company said in a statement.

Cloud-related license bookings rose 70 percent in 2012.

Technologies like SaaS and cloud computing help businesses cut costs by allocating resources better.

Fourth-quarter net income at BMC, which makes storage management, database performance and data recovery software, fell to $71 million, or 43 cents per share, from the $123 million, or 67 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 74 cents a share, falling shy of analysts’ expectations of 80 cents.

January-March revenue rose marginally to $564.7 million, topping Wall Street estimates of $561.4 million.

Shares of the Houston-based company were down slightly at $39.50 in after-market trade on Wednesday after closing at $39.71 on the Nasdaq. They have risen 20 percent since the start of this year.