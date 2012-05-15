FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Elliott nominates directors to BMC Software's board
#Funds News
May 15, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Elliott nominates directors to BMC Software's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Hedge fund group Elliott said it nominated a slate of five directors to BMC Software’s board, a day after the business software maker adopted a shareholder rights plan to help stave off a potential acquisition.

The hedge fund, which owns a 5.5 percent stake in BMC, expressed disappointment in the company’s disinterest in “exploring opportunities”.

In a letter to the BMC, Elliott said the board should immediately engage in a serious effort to pursue a sale of the company, and urged a full review of strategic alternatives.

On Monday, Elliott notified BMC that it had acquired a more that 5 percent stake in the company and that it plans to nominate a slate of directors.

Shares of BMC Software closed at $43.92 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

