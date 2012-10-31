BMC Software reports lower quarterly profit

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Business software maker BMC Software Inc’s quarterly profit fell 15 percent as license bookings from its corporate customers declined.

Net income fell to $97.8 million, or 61 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $114.7 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 88 cents per share.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $548.2 million.

BMC is exploring a sale and has approached potential suitors including large technology companies and private equity firms.