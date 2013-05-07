REFILE-BMC Software profit misses estimates on higher expenses

* Fourth-quarter profit/shr $0.87 vs est $0.93

* Qtrly revenue $568.6 mln vs est $591.9 mln

May 6 (Reuters) - BMC Software Inc, which has agreed to be taken private, on Monday reported a quarterly profit which rose less than analysts polled by Reuters had expected, as higher operating expenses ate into the business software maker’s bottom line.

BMC, whose anemic growth has been a source of frustration for shareholders, said earlier on Monday it had agreed to be bought by a private-equity group led by Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital for about $6.9 billion.

The Houston, Texas-based company’s operating expenses rose 0.9 percent or 4.1 million dollars in the fourth quarter, with research and development expenses increasing 33 percent compared to the previous year.

BMC’s cloud-related license bookings rose 35 percent to more than $100 million.

Even so, investors and analysts have said BMC’s management has neglected the huge opportunity to expand into the fast-growing cloud computing market that is dominated by Salesforce.com Inc.

Bigger rivals Oracle Corp and SAP AG also have been investing heavily in cloud computing over the past two years.

Net income rose to $72.7 million in the fourth quarter, or 50 cents per share, from $70.7 million a year earlier. BMC’s adjusted profit of 87 cents per share missed analysts’ estimates by 6 cents.

Revenue rose marginally to $568.6 million. Analysts expected revenue of $591.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company was initially supposed to report its quarterly results on Tuesday. BMC could not be reached for comment outside U.S. business hours.

The company’s shares closed at $45.42 on the Nasdaq on Monday.