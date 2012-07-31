FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BMC Software misses estimates on lower bookings
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 11:20 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-BMC Software misses estimates on lower bookings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 adj EPS $0.65 vs est $0.74

* Q2 rev $504.4 mln vs est $521.8 mln

July 31 (Reuters) - BMC Software Inc posted quarterly results below analysts’ expectations as a strong dollar and economic headwinds dragged down enterprise business software bookings, sending its shares down more than 3 percent in extended trade.

Net income for the first quarter fell to $54.1 million, or 33 cents per share, from $95.7 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 65 cents per share.

Some of the deals, particularly in the financial services sector, did not close as customers delayed orders in the face of economic headwinds, Chief Executive Robert Beauchamp told Reuters.

Revenue for BMC, which makes software for storage management, database performance and data recovery rose marginally to $504.4 million.

Analysts had expected it to earn 74 cents per share on revenue of $521.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The business software maker also backed its full-year adjusted earnings forecast of $3.49 to $3.59 per share.

Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company fell $1.25 to $38.35 in after-market trade on Tuesday. The stock closed at $39.60 in regular trading on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.