Spain's BME says Q1 net profit fell 7.1 pct
April 30, 2013 / 5:56 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's BME says Q1 net profit fell 7.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Spanish stock market operator BME said on Tuesday its first quarter net profit dropped 7.1 percent to 33 million euros ($43 million), largely due to a short-selling ban in place until Jan. 31 and the prolonged recession.

Sales were down 5.6 percent in the first three months of the year from a year earlier to 73 million euros, BME said.

In the first quarter of 2013, transactions totaled just over 162 billion euros, a 8.4 percent decline on the same period in 2012. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Writing by Paul Day)

