Spain's BME says 9-mth profit 105 mln euros, meets forecasts
October 30, 2012 / 7:26 PM / in 5 years

Spain's BME says 9-mth profit 105 mln euros, meets forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spanish stock exchange operator BME said on Tuesday its nine-month net profit fell 11.3 percent to 105.1 million euros ($136.40 million) as uncertainty over whether Spain would become the next victim of the euro zone debt crisis hit equity investment.

Revenues for the same period fell 6.3 percent to 229.1 million euros.

Spain’s stock market regulator introduced a ban on short-selling Spanish securities in July, which reduced trade volumes. It said it could extend the ban for a further three months if the European Banking Authority approves it.

A Reuters survey of six analysts had forecast net profit of 105.5 million euros and revenue of 229 million euros. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting By Rodrigo de Miguel, writing by Sarah Morris; editing by Borja Gonzalez)

