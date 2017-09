MADRID, July 22 (Reuters) - Spanish stock market operator BME said on Tuesday its first-half net profit fell 2.7 percent to 72 million euros ($95 million), hit by a decline in trading volumes.

Revenues fell 1 percent year-on-year to 80 million euros in the first half. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Morris, editing by Tracy Rucinski)