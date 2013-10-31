FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's BME 9-month net profit flat on 2012, trading picks up
October 31, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's BME 9-month net profit flat on 2012, trading picks up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spanish stock market operator Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles reported a nine-month net profit of 105.2 million euros ($311.2 million) on Thursday, barely up on the year-ago figure despite a 7 percent jump in third quarter profit to 33.1 million euros.

Nine-month revenues fell by 1.4 percent year-on-year to 226 million euros. However, performance between July and September improved thanks to a rise in trading volumes on its exchanges as investors regained confidence in Spain.

BME’s revenues for the third quarter rose 2.8 percent to 72.5 million euros. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

