MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spanish stock market operator BME reported on Friday a 16 percent rise in nine-month net profit from a year earlier to 122 million euros ($153 million), driven by new listings and higher trading volumes.

Revenues for the period rose 10 percent to 249 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7958 euro) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)