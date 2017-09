MADRID, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Spanish stock market operator BME reported on Friday a 16.3 percent rise in first-half net profit from a year earlier to 83.7 million euros ($112.03 million), driven by new listings and higher trading volumes as investors hunt for bargains after a long economic and financial crisis.

$1 = 0.7471 Euros Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett