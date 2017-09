MADRID, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Thursday said it had placed a 5.34 percent stake in Spain’s stock market operator BME belonging to the Bank of Spain at a price of 27.35 euros per share, or a total of 122 million euros ($165 million).

Shares in BME closed at 28.495 euros on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)