UK discount retailer B&M confident on outlook as earnings rise

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail , the fast-growing British discount store chain, reported an 18.6 percent rise in first half core earnings, hiked its dividend and said it was confident about future prospects.

The firm, chaired by former Tesco boss Terry Leahy, said on Tuesday it made adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 86.6 million pounds ($131.4 million) in the 26 weeks to Sept. 26.

Group revenue, including from German unit Jawoll, increased 25.8 percent to 930.3 million pounds. Sales at UK stores open over a year rose 1.2 percent.

With recession-era shopping habits entrenched, discount stores, both in general merchandise and food, are taking sales from Britain’s traditional “big four” supermarkets, including Tesco, which became the undisputed leader of the retail sector under Leahy.

“We are well prepared for the rest of the year and beyond,” he said.

B&M opened a net 47 new stores in the UK in the period, taking the total to 472. It plans 80 net new openings for the full 2015-16 year and has a target for at least 850 UK stores.

Liverpool, north west England-based B&M, which trades under the B&M Bargain and B&M Homestore brands, is paying an interim dividend of 1.6 pence per share, up 78 percent.

Shares in the firm, which listed at 270 pence in June last year, closed on Monday at 319.6 pence, valuing the business at 3.2 billion pounds ($4.9 billion)