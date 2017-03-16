Brazil's BM&FBovespa says no decision taken on CEO succession

SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, said on Thursday that the succession of its chief executive officer has been discussed at the board level, but no decision has been made.

The securities filing came in response to a news report that Gilson Finkelsztain would be appointed in March to succeed Edemir Pinto as head of BM&F/CETIP and begin the job in April. Finkelsztain was CEO of CETIP SA before the two exchanges merged last year. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)