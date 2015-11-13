FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BM&FBovespa values CETIP at 39 reais/share for purchase
November 13, 2015 / 11:27 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's BM&FBovespa values CETIP at 39 reais/share for purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s stock and commodities market BM&FBovespa SA said on Friday that it values Brazilian securities clearing house CETIP SA Mercados Organizados at 39 reais ($10.14) a share under a non-binding purchase offer.

The offer, part of a deal first announced earlier this month, values CETIP at 15.5 percent above its price on Oct. 30, the last day the shares traded before the planned purchase by BM&FBovespa was announced, BM&FBovespa said in a statement.

$1 = 3.8469 Brazilian reais Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chris Reese

