Brazil's BM&FBovespa values CETIP at 39 reais/share for purchase

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s stock and commodities market BM&FBovespa SA said on Friday that it values Brazilian securities clearing house CETIP SA Mercados Organizados at 39 reais ($10.14) a share under a non-binding purchase offer.

The offer, part of a deal first announced earlier this month, values CETIP at 15.5 percent above its price on Oct. 30, the last day the shares traded before the planned purchase by BM&FBovespa was announced, BM&FBovespa said in a statement.