BM&FBovespa to add stakes in LatAm rivals until regulatory limits

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, the world’s No. 4 exchange, plans to keep buying stakes in rivals across Latin America until existing regulations impose a limit, Chief Executive Officer Edemir Pinto said on Friday.

Purchases of stakes in Bolsa de Valores de Colombia SA and Peru’s Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA should happen in coming months, Pinto said at a news conference to discuss first-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)