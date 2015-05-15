FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BM&FBovespa to add stakes in LatAm rivals until regulatory limits
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

BM&FBovespa to add stakes in LatAm rivals until regulatory limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, the world’s No. 4 exchange, plans to keep buying stakes in rivals across Latin America until existing regulations impose a limit, Chief Executive Officer Edemir Pinto said on Friday.

Purchases of stakes in Bolsa de Valores de Colombia SA and Peru’s Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA should happen in coming months, Pinto said at a news conference to discuss first-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.