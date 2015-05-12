FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil bourse BM&FBovespa wants to expand further in Latin America
May 12, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil bourse BM&FBovespa wants to expand further in Latin America

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil’s sole listed exchange, wants to expand further across Latin America, following the purchase of a 8 percent stake in Chile’s Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago, Chief Executive Officer Edemir Pinto said on Tuesday.

“The way we announced the purchase of the 8 percent stake in the Chilean bourse last week, we want to continue to expand across latin America,” Pinto said at an event in São Paulo. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

