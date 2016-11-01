FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BM&FBovespa to book $58 mln provision in Brazil brokerage case
November 1, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

BM&FBovespa to book $58 mln provision in Brazil brokerage case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA plans to book a provision of 183.9 million reais ($58 million) against a decision by a Brazilian regional court regarding the case of a failed brokerage.

In a Tuesday securities filing, BM&FBovespa said the provision will be reflected and properly booked on third-quarter results, which are due on Nov. 11. The bourse's legal team changed the outlook on the case to a "possible" loss from a probable one previously, BM&FBovespa said, adding that it will appeal the decision of São Paulo state's appeals court.

$1 = 3.1809 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

