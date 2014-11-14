FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bourse BM&FBovespa plans to launch more ETF products in Brazil
November 14, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Bourse BM&FBovespa plans to launch more ETF products in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil’s sole listed financial bourse company, plans to create more exchange-traded fund products in the risk management, real estate, commodities and fixed-income markets in coming months, a seniro executive said on Friday.

The decision follows a growing partnership between the São Paulo-based company and S&P Dow Jones Indexes, said Eduardo Guardia, senior voce president for products and investor relations, at an event to discuss third-quarter results.

S&P Dow Jones Indices, or S&P DJI, is a joint venture between McGraw Hill Financial Inc, CME Group Inc , and News Corp that was launched in 2012.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon

