Brazil's BM&FBovespa posts Q1 net income of $93 mln
#Financials
May 14, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's BM&FBovespa posts Q1 net income of $93 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BM&FBovespa SA posted first-quarter net income of 279.7 million Brazilian reais ($93.45 million), a 9.2 percent increase over the same period last year, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The result was below the 295 million reais expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Robust interest rate and currency derivatives trading were seen bolstering earnings at BM&FBovespa, the country’s sole exchange, as Brazil’s political uncertainty fans derivatives trading.

$1 = 2.99 Brazilian reais Reporting by Anthony Boadle

