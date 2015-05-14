Brazil's BM&FBovespa posts Q1 net income of $93 mln

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BM&FBovespa SA posted first-quarter net income of 279.7 million Brazilian reais ($93.45 million), a 9.2 percent increase over the same period last year, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The result was below the 295 million reais expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Robust interest rate and currency derivatives trading were seen bolstering earnings at BM&FBovespa, the country’s sole exchange, as Brazil’s political uncertainty fans derivatives trading.