Brazil's BM&FBovespa misses profit estimates on revenue, expenses

SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil’s sole listed financial bourse, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as revenue fell short of expectations and data processing and outsourcing expenses surged.

The São Paulo-based company earned 232.8 million reais ($82.3 million) in net income during the quarter, well below the average forecast of 267 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts. Profit fell 2.5 percent on a quarterly basis, but rose 28.5 percent from a year earlier.