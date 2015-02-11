FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BM&FBovespa misses profit estimates on revenue, expenses
February 11, 2015 / 12:11 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's BM&FBovespa misses profit estimates on revenue, expenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil’s sole listed financial bourse, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as revenue fell short of expectations and data processing and outsourcing expenses surged.

The São Paulo-based company earned 232.8 million reais ($82.3 million) in net income during the quarter, well below the average forecast of 267 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts. Profit fell 2.5 percent on a quarterly basis, but rose 28.5 percent from a year earlier.

$1 = 2.834 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

