RPT-Brazil's BM&FBovespa says Trump election may delay IPOs in 2017

(Repeats to additonal subscribers)

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's BM&FBovespa Chief Executive Officer, Edemir Pinto, said on Monday market volatility caused by Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential elections may force some Brazilian companies to delay their share-listing plans.

Pinto told a news conference that companies preparing their initial public offerings (IPOs) may prefer to wait. "Foreign investors are the majority of buyers in Brazilian IPOs", he said. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by W Simon)