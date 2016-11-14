FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
RPT-Brazil's BM&FBovespa says Trump election may delay IPOs in 2017
November 14, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 9 months ago

RPT-Brazil's BM&FBovespa says Trump election may delay IPOs in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additonal subscribers)

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's BM&FBovespa Chief Executive Officer, Edemir Pinto, said on Monday market volatility caused by Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential elections may force some Brazilian companies to delay their share-listing plans.

Pinto told a news conference that companies preparing their initial public offerings (IPOs) may prefer to wait. "Foreign investors are the majority of buyers in Brazilian IPOs", he said. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
