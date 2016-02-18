FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BM&FBovespa unexpectedly posts quarterly loss on impairments
February 18, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's BM&FBovespa unexpectedly posts quarterly loss on impairments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil’s sole financial exchange, on Thursday posted an unexpected fourth-quarter loss after writing down the value of intangible assets stemming from the acquisition that created the company eight years ago.

São Paulo-based BM&FBovespa lost a net 407.5 million reais ($101 million) last quarter, compared with net income of 2.01 billion reais in the prior quarter, according to a company statement. Analysts in a Reuters poll predicted net income of 564.6 million reais in the period.

$1 = 4.0268 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby

