Brazil's BM&FBovespa unexpectedly posts quarterly loss on impairments

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil’s sole financial exchange, on Thursday posted an unexpected fourth-quarter loss after writing down the value of intangible assets stemming from the acquisition that created the company eight years ago.

São Paulo-based BM&FBovespa lost a net 407.5 million reais ($101 million) last quarter, compared with net income of 2.01 billion reais in the prior quarter, according to a company statement. Analysts in a Reuters poll predicted net income of 564.6 million reais in the period.