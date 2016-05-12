FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BM&FBovespa returns to profit in 1st qtr on revenue
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

Brazil's BM&FBovespa returns to profit in 1st qtr on revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America’s largest financial exchange operator, returned to profit in the first quarter as increased market volatility bolstered equities and derivatives revenues and efforts to contain expenses bore fruit.

Net income came in at 339.5 million reais ($98 million) last quarter, while profit adjusted by one-time items totaled 471.801 million reais. The average consensus estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters was 480.2 million reais.

$1 = 3.4811 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.