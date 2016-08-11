FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BM&FBovespa posts 2nd quarter net loss of 114 mln reais
August 11, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

Brazil's BM&FBovespa posts 2nd quarter net loss of 114 mln reais

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial exchange operator, posted a net loss of 114 million reais ($36.2 million)in the second quarter on Thursday due to an adverse currency effect related to the sale of its stake at CME Group, the company said in a statement.

Excluding the non-recurring item, the exchange posted net income of 497 million reais, compared with an average consensus estimate of 397.82 million reais. Management plans to discuss results at an event on Friday.

$1 = 3.142 Brazilian reais Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Aluisio Alves; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
