FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Brazil's B3, S&P Dow Jones Indices launch commodities futures index
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's B3, S&P Dow Jones Indices launch commodities futures index

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian stock market operator B3 on Thursday launched the country's first commodities futures index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, according to a statement.

With the launch of the Dow Jones/BM&F Commodity Index, B3 said it aims to expand its offerings for commodities derivatives in Brazil, a large producer and exporter of agricultural goods for world markets.

"This partnership will also strengthen B3's position internationally through the global distribution of the index," said Fabio Dutra, managing director for client and business development at B3.

The commodities eligible to be included in the index in 2017 are the ones whose future contracts are already traded at B3: crystal sugar, cattle, arabica coffee, hydrous ethanol, corn, gold, oil and soy. The index will be rebalanced quarterly.

The initiative was presented by B3 executives during a seminar in São Paulo organized by B3 and the Agriculture Ministry.

Earlier in the day, the government said Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.0 percent in the first quarter from the preceding one as the economy emerged from its worst recession on record.

The rebound was led by the fastest increase in agricultural output since 1996, following bumper harvests of soy and corn. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Ana Mano)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.