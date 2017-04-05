FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BM&FBovespa says tax audit body denies appeal on goodwill case
April 5, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil's BM&FBovespa says tax audit body denies appeal on goodwill case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 5 (Reuters) - A body of Brazil's tax audit council overruled on Wednesday an appeal presented by exchange and clearinghouse firm BM&FBovespa SA related to the booking of goodwill amortizations dating back to 2008.

In a securities filing, BM&FBovespa said that, once all ongoing legal processes taking place at Carf - as the tax auditing council is known - are finalized, it plans to take the case to Brazilian courts. The value of fines implied in the case was around 1.18 billion reais ($381 million) at the end of last year, the filing said.

$1 = 3.0943 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

