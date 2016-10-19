FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil delays tax judgment on 2008 BM&FBOVESPA merger
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil delays tax judgment on 2008 BM&FBOVESPA merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A Brazilian tax appeals board on Wednesday delayed a ruling on the legality of tax benefits declared by the BM&FBOVESPA SA stock, commodities and futures market in 2008 and 2009 related to the merger that created the company, BM&F Bovespa said.

Brazil's tax authority Receita Federal said BM&FBOVESPA improperly amortized goodwill created during the merger to generate tax credits, BM&FBOVESPA said in a securities filing. A hearing before the board known as CARF was called for Wednesday on BM&FBOVESPA'S appeal of that ruling, but was suspended after a panel member asked to review evidence. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
