FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BM&FBovespa to increase stock listing chapters
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2013 / 9:08 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's BM&FBovespa to increase stock listing chapters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil’s sole financial exchange, increased on Tuesday the number of stock listing segments to eight from a prior four, in a bid to stimulate companies to go public in Latin America’s largest equity market.

As part of a set of changes unveiled on Tuesday, the Bovespa Mais segment aimed at listings of small-sized companies will now migrate from an over-the-counter platform to an exchange one, BM&FBovespa said in a statement. A minimum free-float level was proposed for companies seeking to list in the Nível 1 and Nível 2 listing chapters - the ones with more relaxed corporate governance standards.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.