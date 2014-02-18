FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil approves BM&FBovespa's post-trading platform for some notes
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2014 / 10:51 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil approves BM&FBovespa's post-trading platform for some notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA received approval from two Brazilian regulatory agencies for permission to operate a platform to register, clear and settle certain securities, in a key step as Brazil’s sole financial exchange seeks to expand into over-the-counter fixed income instruments.

According to a securities filing on Tuesday, BM&FBovespa’s iBalcão post-trading platform for the over-the-counter securities market was approved by securities industry watchdog CVM and the central bank. The iBalcão platform will initially offer registration, clearing and settlement services for certificates of deposit (CDBs), real estate-backed credit notes (LCIs) and structures notes (COEs), the São Paulo-based bourse said.

The exchange expected regulatory approval for the product by April, BM&FBovespa executives said at an event last week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.