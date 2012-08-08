UPDATE 1-BM&FBovespa unfazed with Brazil delistings, IPO woes

* Wave of delistings to have limited impact-CEO

* Says meeting half of prior IPO goal would be “good”

* Overall outlook for IPOs remains “very strong”

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A recent wave of equity delistings and initial public offering cancellations in Brazil are unlikely to permanently affect BM&FBovespa, Brazil’s sole listed financial exchange, executives said on Wednesday.

IPOs, seen in the last decade as a symbol of Brazil’s buoyant capital markets, have languished in the past two years as prices sank for many names that went public.

In the case of delistings, companies are opting to go private to cut transparency and legal costs associated with their listing.

For BM&FBovespa, “the situation is nothing but the reflection of a difficult market moment. This is just a normal market development that should improve when confidence gets back,” Chief Executive Edemir Pinto said on a conference call to discuss second-quarter results.

Stagnant revenue from capital market listings put the brakes on an otherwise robust quarter for revenue at the Sao Paulo-based bourse. Net revenue rose 15.7 percent to a record 541.15 million reais ($267 million) in the second quarter from a year earlier.

Income from securities listings rose a meager 1.1 percent in the same period.

Pinto said on the call that his prior estimate of between 40 and 50 IPOs and follow-on offerings this year with a market value of up to 55 billion reais is unlikely to happen. Instead, “if half of that projection actually happens it would be very, very good for the market.”

His remarks signal that investors, who last year steered clear of most IPOs in Brazil as Europe’s debt crisis worsened, may keep shunning companies with insufficient track records, poor earnings visibility, or vulnerability to a downturn.

“In general the outlook for IPOs remains very solid, very strong in our market,” Pinto added. “This is not a situation to particularly worry about.”

Instead of IPOs, more investors have been buying Brazilian follow-on offerings in which risk is easier to assess.

So far, only four IPOs have priced this year in Latin America’s largest economy - and stocks for those companies were trading in line or slightly below their listing price.

Another six IPO attempts folded due to challenging market conditions or the inability to lure potential buyers.

On Wednesday, Biosev, the Brazilian unit of global commodities company Louis Dreyfus Corp, scrapped IPO plans.

The company recently raised $210 million in financing from a pool of banks - helping ease funding needs that it sought to meet through the IPO.

VOLUME GROWTH SUSTAINABLE

Shares of BM&FBovespa gained 1.7 percent to 11.99 reais after the company lowered its estimate for operating expenses this year to a range between 560 million reais and 580 million reais - from as much as 590 million reais previously.

The exchange operator posted 299.99 million reais in second-quarter profit during the quarter, up 2 percent from a year earlier and jumped 7 percent from 280.4 million reais in the first three months of the year.

The result missed the average estimate of 317.7 million reais in a Reuters poll of nine analysts mainly because the company’s effective tax rate rose significantly and financial expenses climbed.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a measure of operational profitability known as EBITDA - jumped 29 percent to 403.8 million reais, slightly above the poll’s target of 398.8 million reais in the period.

Revenue per contract at the equities and derivatives segments fell 3.3 percent from the prior quarter, reflecting the higher volume of interest-rate derivatives traded in the period - a cheaper contract than those for currency and offshore rates futures.

Cash-equity margins fell after the share of high-frequency trading rose slightly on a sequential basis.

Average daily trading volumes in the Bovespa equities and the BM&F derivatives segments hit all-time highs in the quarter and “there is no reason to believe that trends won’t remain very solid in the long term,” Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Refinetti Guardia said in the same call.

Uncertainties related to the European debt crisis will likely hinge on volumes in the short term, he said. Guardia declined to give estimates for trading volumes for the coming quarters.

It is plausible to expect a decline in trading fees over time, Guardia said. Market participants expect at least one new bourse to begin operations in Brazil by the start of 2014.