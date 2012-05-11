FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lower Brazil rates fanning BM&FBovespa volumes-CFO
May 11, 2012

Lower Brazil rates fanning BM&FBovespa volumes-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - A decline in Brazilian interest rates that could stretch for the coming months is fanning stronger-than-expected growth in trading volumes for rate futures contracts at BM&FBovespa, especially for the longer maturities, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Guardia said on Friday.

The so-called BM&F segment at the exchange operator, the world’s third largest, is benefit ting from expectations that rates in the country may soon hit record lows, Guardia said on a conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings.

