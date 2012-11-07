FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2012 / 11:44 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-BM&FBovespa's expenses seen below guidance for this year-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to operating expenses, not capital expenditures throughout)

SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA is likely to deploy less money than expected for o perating expenses th is year, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Refinetti Guardia said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Operating expenses at Brazil’s sole financial bourse operator are expected to come to between 560 million reais ($276 million) and 580 million reais this year. The company will funnel the unspent amount earmarked for exp enses int o a self-regulation unit known as BSM, Guardia said. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

